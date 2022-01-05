Kundali Bhagya, 5 January 2022, Written Update: Prithvi's evil plan for Mahesh Luthra

Today's episode starts with Karan and Preeta hugging each other passionately. The next moment, Karan recalls that his wife has come back only for money. He says Preeta, in a soft voice, to control herself. Preeta, in return, asks to stay in limits as she is not here as his wife. They both indulge in a cute fight, and Karan says that whatever he confessed yesterday was true, but he thought he was dreaming. Then Preeta asks Karan to decide if he wants to fight or romance. Simultaneously, Preeta thinks of not disclosing her feelings to anyone and staying focused on helping Mahesh.

Meanwhile, Karan is confused as he can't fight her. He feels romantic and tries to stay angry with Preeta but fails. He asks why she did not pick his call and did not come to meet him. Karan imagines asking for forgiveness, and Preeta gives him another chance. Soon, he realized it was just a dream. Preeta still asks why he looks into her eyes this way, and he remains speechless.

In the corridor, Kareena and Sherlyn wait to hear Karan yelling at Preeta but get disappointed. Soon, Natasha enters and warns Sherlyn to minimize being friendly with Prithvi as Kareena may doubt them. Conversely, Preeta decides to check Mahesh's medical history because she suspects that Prithvi is giving him the wrong drugs to turn him into a psycho. Sameer asks Karan if he could confront Preeta, to which the latter says yes. Sameer asks him not to lie, while Karan says he couldn't scold Preeta because she learned black magic, and Sameer makes fun of him.

Bani, Natasha, and Kritika ask Karan whether he told Preeta that he doesn't love her. Karan lies and says yes, but Natasha asks him to scold Preeta in front of everyone. Prithvi replaces Mahesh's doses with a heavier version so that Preeta believes that Mahesh has turned psycho. Sherlyn asks Prithvi if he is scared of Preeta, to which Prithvi says there is a change in plan.