Kundali Bhagya, 5 November 2021, Written Update: Prithvi tries to stab Sundeep

In today's episode, Prithvi reaches Rakhi's room and looks for Sundeep. But he was not there, so he tries to think like Preeta to know where Sundeep has hidden. Prithvi tells himself that he thought Preeta is stupid but now Preeta is making everything thrilling for him. Meanwhile, Shristi tells her idea to everyone about hiding Sundeep. She tells them that they should hide Sundeep in different rooms. Samir tells her that if they did like that Prithvi will see Sundeep. Shristi calls Kritika and tells her that Sundeep is in Karan's room. Prithvi overhears the conversation and goes with Kritika. But he did not find him there and he gets angry thinking that it was a drama to distract him because the luthra family wanted to hide Sundeep and looks for him in another room.

Finally, he found Sundeep in the guest room, where he was sleeping. Prithvi picks a knife and decides to kill him. When he was about to kill Sundeep, he opened his eyes and ran from there. It was Preeta's plan to catch Prithvi when he tried to kill Sundeep. Sundeep was running in the house and Prithvi was running behind him with a knife. When he grabbed Sundeep and stabbed him, Preeta opens the lights of the room. Prithvi gets shocked to see Preeta and the Luthra family standing there. Rakhi and Srishti come there and tell him that his game is over now. Kritika comes from behind and was shocked to see him grab a knife in his hand. Prithvi tries to save himself by saying that he loves his family.

But Mahesh comes there and tells everyone to stop wasting there time on Prithvi and call the police. Preeta explains to everyone how Prithvi thought marrying Kritika will create a good position for him in this house. Prithvi grabs Kritika in front of everyone and points the knife at her neck. He asks Mahesh to put his phone down or else he will kill Kritika. Everyone gets scared, while Prithvi asks Kritika to trust him because he loves her.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

