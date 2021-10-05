Kundali Bhagya, 5 October 2021, Written Update: Preeta catches Sherlyn and Prithvi

In today's episode, we saw that Preeta saw Sherlyn and Prithvi talking to each other in the hall. When they saw Preeta, they got shocked. Preeta warns Sherlyn that she knew that something was going on between them. Preeta tells Sherlyn that Rishabh loves her so much and does so much work for her and here, she is doing all this mess. Preeta says that now she will go and tell the whole family about what's going on between them. Prithvi stops Preeta and tells her to listen to them. Preeta leaves the room and says she is going to talk to Rakhi. When she leaves, Sherlyn tells Prithvi to kill Preeta before she makes their lives hell. Prithvi calls Sherlyn mad and says that he will not do anything to hurt Preeta.

When Sherlyn grabs the vase to hit Preeta's head, Prithvi slaps her and tells her that they should talk to Preeta. Prithvi then gets on his knees and urges Preeta not to tell anyone. Sherlyn also says sorry to her. Preeta tells them she will not tell anyone but at one condition. She asks Prithvi to stay away from Sherlyn. Rakhi sees them and comes there and questions them that what are they doing. Preeta lies to her that they are planning for Kritika's birthday. Preeta then tells Prithvi and Sherlyn to promise her that they will not do this again.

On the other side, Rishabh tells Karan that after Pihu has come into their lives, Karan has started acting like a kid. Rishabh also says that he wants to have a girl like Pihu. When Rishabh reaches home, Sherlyn comes to him and hugs him saying that she missed him so much. Preeta and Karan get shocked seeing Sherlyn behaving like this.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

