Kundali Bhagya, 5th April 2022, Written Update: Karan and Preeta play Holi

In today’s episode, Sherlyn puts a tablet in the juice and Natasha comes and asks why’s she doing that. Sherlyn asks her to give it to Karan so he can get intoxicated. Natasha gets surprised and Sherlyn asks her to give this to Karan and sleep with him when he gets out of control, so later they can both marry. She tells she’ll make sure everyone sees them both in the room together. Karan plays Holi with everyone and takes a selfie with all of the guests. Preeta looks at him but he continues ignoring her. She thinks she will make him play Holi with her and comes and tells Srishti that Karan’s ignoring her and leaves with frustration.

Srishti worries for them both and Samar comes and tells her that everything will be fine as Karan is ignoring Preeta just so he could tease her and people do this only when they love that person. He tells her that he’ll take her on a long drive if Karan and Preeta don’t play holi together soon. Srishti agrees. Later, Karan pulls her aside and applies colour on her cheek and rubs his cheek with hers’. He tells her that he knows she wants to play Holi with him and still has feelings for him. He goes to kiss her but then tells he won’t do anything until she accepts him completely and leaves.

She holds his hand and he turns around and she tries to express her feelings but stammers. Karan kiss on her forehead. Disguised Nagre portrays hand gestures at Sherlyn but she yells at him and asks who’s he and why’s he behaving so cheap and leaves. Srishti tells Karan that Preeta was upset with him. He asks her not to worry as they both already applied colour. Then, Sherlyn asks Natasha to go give the drink to Karan.

