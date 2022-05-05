Kundali Bhagya, 5th May 2022, Written Update: Sameer to entrap Sandesh

In today’s episode, Preeta goes to the police station and asks the inspector to let her meet Karan. The inspector tells her that Karan doesn’t even want to see her face. She tells him that Prithvi is behind all of this. Prithvi tells Sherlyn that Preeta knows that he’s behind Karan’s arrest. She asks him not to worry as the Luthras funny trust her. He tells her that he doesn’t care about him but he’s worrying about the court.

She asks him if he thinks Preeta is protecting the family. Prithvi angrily tells her that Preeta came back to save the family. She asks him to control his anger and leaves. Preeta tells Srishti, Sameer and Biji that they need to gather solid evidence against Sandesh and Prithvi to prove that they faked Karan’s match-fixing. Srishti tells Sameer to create a fake profile of a rich businessman and impersonate him. She tells him to go meet Sandesh and ask him for match-fixing and try collecting proof. Sameer calls Sandesh and offers him a work that will give him a lot of money. Sandesh doubts his intentions but Sameer assures him that he’s an actual businessman and asks him to check his profile. Sandesh looks at the details and agrees to meet him.

Later, Preeta and Sameer reach the hotel room and arrange the cameras. Srishti calls and informs Preeta that she’s following Sandesh and he just left his house. Sandesh reaches the hotel and turned back thinking something is fishy, but he turns back again and gets into the hotel. Srishti informs Preeta that Sandesh is coming inside.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

