Kundali Bhagya, 6 August 2021, Written Update: Sona blames Sherlyn for Preeta’s fire accident

This episode begins with Sona suspecting and trying to figure out who is behind the fire incident. Sona explains the entire incident to Preeta and tells that the stove knob was already turned on as someone was expecting Preeta to be present in the kitchen. At that moment, Preeta realises that this has been done by Sherlyn and she tries to brush the issue, but Sona insists on investigating further. She puts all the pieces together and suspects that Sherlyn is behind the incident.

Sona also raises the questions why did Sherlyn do this and what were her motives? But Preeta tells her to ignore this and concentrate on her marriage. Sona disagrees and informs everything to the Luthra family. She also holds Sherlyn responsible for this event, but Kareena bua disagrees and says that Sona’s fiancé has seen someone kidnapping her and that she can’t do this.

Hence, they all go to Sherlyn’s room and see her being tied up. They all are shocked and asked her who is responsible for her condition. Sherlyn acts as if she is unaware of the situation. But she knows that Prithvi did this, so that when Sona confronts her for the kitchen incident, she can say that she was helpless and had been kidnapped, so how can she go against Preeta.

Unfortunately, Prithvi’s plan takes form of reality. Everyone thinks that Sherlyn was tied up and could not be behind the incident and Sona must have had some misunderstanding. Karan is scared because of the fire incident and asks Preeta to take care of herself. During the end of the episode, we see that Prithvi makes a grand entry at the wedding.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.