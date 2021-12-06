Kundali Bhagya, 6 December 2021, Written Update: Preeta realises Sonakshi is Pihu's kidnapper

In today's episode, Shrishti and Sameer reach the kidnappers' place. She says that she got the knives for their protection. He asks her to stay behind and be careful. Sherlyn also reaches there and rushes to meet Sonakshi. Sherlyn sees Sameer’s car, Sherlyn and the kidnappers catch Shrishti and Sameer. Preeta gets caught by the kidnappers. She confronts them and asks the reason for kidnapping Pihu. She threatens the kidnappers. Rajiv tells that he will kill her. Preeta demands to know about Pihu. Rajiv catches her.

Sonakshi also comes there but she was in a Bhurkha, so that Preeta can not recognise her. They don’t want Preeta to reach Pihu. Preeta is confronted by the goons and falls into unexpected trouble. Sonakshi thinks of killing Preeta and getting rid of her by using the fake kidnapping. Sonakshi finds Preeta attempting to run away. Rajiv throws the cartons away and tries to catch Preeta. Sonakshi throws a glass bottle and hits Preeta’s head. Preeta gets hurt and sees the blood on her hand. Her head bleeds and she falls down. Sonakshi attempts to leave from there before Preeta sees her face and recognises her.

Sonakshi gets worried and tries to break the grip of Preeta. Preeta catches her foot and makes her fall. Sonakshi starts screaming, Preeta realises that Sonakshi is the mastermind behind Pihu’s kidnapping. Preeta will be accused as per Sonakshi’s plan. She will be proved as a careless mother for Pihu and thrown out of the household. Preeta gets scared and shouts at Sonakshi to asks why she did this.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

