Kundali Bhagya, 6 January 2022, Written Update: Prithvi brings an advocate to fight Preeta

Today's episode begins with Rakhi talking sweetly with Preeta, and the latter tries to maintain her fake evil personality. Rakhi asks Preeta to give the food plate to Mahesh in the basement as he misses Preeta and will feel happy to see her. In the room, Natasha and Dadi ask Karan to scold Preeta in front of everyone. Karan denies it and lies that he has already scolded her, and she is crying. Kritika, Dadi, and Natasha feel happy to know that Karan is the only one who can control Preeta by showing Luthra's uncompromising attitude.

Later, Preeta goes to the basement with the food and feeds Mahesh. He is frightened and tries to hide. Seeing this, Preeta says she will go away. As he starts eating, Mona enters the room to beat him with a whip, and Preeta from behind holds it. Simultaneously, Prithvi elaborates to Sherlyn that he has called the most dangerous advocate to fight Preeta. He introduces the advocate Nagre as the person who only fights for criminals and has a track record of most wins. Prithvi met him in jail when Nagre fought a corruption case for another criminal and won it.

Preeta asks Mona to decline Prithvi's orders and obey only hers. She orders Mona to treat Mahesh with care; otherwise, she will complain against Mona at the Medical association.

Again, Preeta meets Srishti and shares that nobody is happy with her comeback except Rakhi. She further says that she will free Mahesh and the Housemates from Prithvi's torture. Srishti hopes that Preeta makes a place in Karan's heart again, to which Preeta says that she will leave the Luthra house soon. Preeta asks her not to worry and know the updates from Sammer. Srishti gets a flashback of her breaking up with Sameer because he trusts Sherlyn and Sonakshi over Preeta. She informs Preeta about their breakup and wishes her best for the mission at Luthra's house. She says that she will always be there for her and gives a hug.

