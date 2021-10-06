Kundali Bhagya, 6 October 2021, Written Update: Sameer confesses his love

In today's episode, Kritika thanks Prithvi for taking care of her. Prithvi tells her that there is so much to look forward to because he is also planning a birthday surprise for her. Kritika hugs him and asks him to sleep. When Prithvi was about to sleep, he receives a text from Sherlyn, in which she tells Prithvi to meet her next day. Prithvi gets worried and thinks why she wants to meet him. Meanwhile, Sameer goes to Rishabh and tells him that he loves Srishti. Rishabh tells him to confess his feeling in front of Srishti before it gets too late. Rishabh was about to go in his room and Sameer stops him. Sameer urges Rishabh to be with him, while he confesses his feelings to Srishti.

Rishabh tells him that he cannot be there because Sameer should tell her alone that he loves her. Or else in his presence, Srishti will become uncomfortable. Srishti gets a text from Sameer that he will do a video call. As Sarla was about to leave the house for some shopping, she tells Srishti to take care or the house. When Sarla leaves, Srishti gets a video call from Sameer. Before Sameer can say anything, Srishti started talking about the wedding issue Sarla is creating. She thanks him to help her when she needed him the most. Sameer asks her to be silent for few minutes.

Rishabh comes from behind Sameer and tells Srishti to listen to Sameer because he wants to confess his feelings and wants to say I Love You to her. Srishti gets shocked and stares at the phones screen. Suddenly, Rishabh gets shocked seeing Sarla beside Srishti. Sarla questions Srishti why Rishabh was saying I Love You. Srishti disconnects the call and says its the network issue.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 5 October 2021, Written Update: Preeta catches Sherlyn and Prithvi