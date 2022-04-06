Kundali Bhagya, 6th April 2022, Written Update: Natasha to drug Karan

In the today’s episode, Karan tells Srishti that he didn't play Holi with Preeta on purpose to tease her. Karan gets ready to play Holi with Preeta. She tells him she doesn't want to play now. He doesn't listen to her and throws water on her. He also drags her and kisses her in front of her everyone. Preeta throws water on Karan and dances. Mahesh throws water on Karan and Preeta. Rakhi smiles watching everything. Sameer dances with Srishti and Preeta and Karan join them.

Natasha drops the thandai glass and goes inside the house as she couldn't dance with Karan. Sherlyn follows her and scolds her for not executing the plan. Natasha tells her she saw the pure love between Preeta and Karan. Sherlyn asks her why she has suddenly changed her mind. She tells her to leave if she is not going to execute the plan. Natasha apologises and tells her she will execute the plan. She tells her she will separate Karan and Preeta and asks for one more chance. Sherlyn gives bhang to her to put in Karan's drink.

Pardeep mixes bhang in all drinks. Nagre tells him he is wasting time and tells they are here to steal the papers. Pardeep tells Nagre that Prithvi told him to make Preeta unconscious and then steal the papers easily. Nagre tells him they will kidnap Preeta if anything goes wrong. They get shocked seeing Girish outside the kitchen and listening to them. Girish starts running but they manage to catch him and make him unconscious. They leave the kitchen with the bhang glasses. Pardeep finds Preeta and tells Nagre they need not steal the papers if they have Preeta in their custody. He starts approaching Preeta. Nagre goes to steal the papers. Karan notices Pardeep and follows him.

