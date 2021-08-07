Kundali Bhagya, 7 August 2021, Written Update: Mahesh sees Prithvi and Sherlyn hugging

This episode begins with Prithvi making a grand entrance and everyone is surprised by his presence. Kritika introduces him to Sona and her fiancé, and he later congratulates Preeta and Karan on the pregnancy news.

Meanwhile, at Luthra house, a medical report is delivered under Preeta’s name. A servant collects it on her behalf and calls Preeta to inform her about the same but this call is received by Sherlyn and she thinks that the report must be related to Preeta’s pregnancy. Hence, she asks the servant to send the report to Lonavla, she does that so that she can prove to the entire family that Preeta isn’t pregnant. She plans to do so and destroy Preeta and her reputation. She later informs Prithvi and he is very happy upon hearing this, he informs Sherlyn that if things happen the way she plans to, then Karan and Preeta will get a divorce. Sherlyn is angry that Prithvi is always searching for a way of breaking Karan and Preeta and thinks that afterwards, he can win Preeta. Prithvi says that he does not have feelings for Preeta, he has always tried helping her but Sherlyn always goes against him. After this, Sherlyn apologizes and says that she loves him and hugs him.

Mahesh sees them hugging but assumes that Kritika was in her place instead of Sherlyn.

Shrishti interacts with Sona’s fiancé to find the truth that his family has been hiding and hence, she asks few questions from him in exchange for providing ‘tips’ to win Sona’s heart. She beats around the bush and asks him about his honesty. Next, she straight away asks him what is he hiding from Sona’s family. This question makes everyone uncomfortable. Sona’s fiancé says that there is something that he has been hiding which he shouldn’t. Therefore, he will reveal what it is.

