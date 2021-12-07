Kundali Bhagya, 7 December 2021, Written Update: Pihu lifts the veil of Sonakshi

In today's episode, Sameer and Shristi reach at the kidnapper. Shristi asks Sameer if he is sure this is the correct location and he knows this is where they had to come. Shristi takes out a knife, Sameer gets shocked asking if she is planning to kill anyone. Shristi tells him that because there are kidnappers inside the mill, so she brought this for safety. Sameer exclaims he doesn't have any for him. Shristi takes out one more knife which she had brought for him.

Shristi tells him that she knows he would come unprepared; he asks her to follow him and walks into the compound. After this Sherlyn along with the accomplice makes sure they both get unconscious after forcing them to smell Chloroform. Kidnapper comes there and captures Sameer and Shristi. Meanwhile, Sherlyn tells kidnappers that she is going to go and check what is going on inside. Pihu questions the person to put her down saying he is a nice person but he must put her down as her mother has come to save her so she will go with her in the car.

Sherlyn comes there and tells about Sameer and Shristi. Rajiv and Sonakshi get shocked, Sherlyn replies that Sameer and Shristi had come because Preeta called them. Rajiv questions why she brought her here, she replies that she was getting hungry so she came to ask if there was any food. Pihu immediately tries to wake up Preeta but Sonakshi is not able to see it. She gets angry and so pushes Pihu who hits the barrel. Hearing this Preeta wakes up and goes to see Pihu

After a while, Rajiv tries to separate them but Preeta pushes him away. Sonakshi also forces Pihu away from Preeta. Pihu lifts the veil of Sonakshi, Preeta is shocked to see this and asks why did she do this to her. Sonakshi starts laughing and replies that she wants to be the wife of Karan.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

