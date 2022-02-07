Kundali Bhagya, 7 February 2022, Written Update: Prithvi delays the pooja

In today’s episode, Prithvi gives the pooja tray to Srishti and she leaves. Karan stops Srishti and asks her to try and clear things out between her and Srishti agrees to try. Prithvi gives the pooja tray to Karan. Preeta asks him why did he give it to him. Prithvi tells he had forgotten that she’s the new owner and gives her the tray with the bomb. Prithvi thinks by tonight Preeta will be dead and will get out of his life. While talking over the phone, Shambu notices a coconut lying and asks one of his member what that is. He tells that it’s the bomb.

Shambu says he gave the bomb to Prithvi already. He calls Prithvi and tells him to delay the pooja as he has the bomb with him so the plan won’t succeed. Prithvi yells at Shambu and then the pandit asks the women to wait for half an hour more. Prithvi rejoices recalling how he bribed the pandit to say this. Prithvi suggests to play games and everyone agrees. Sherlyn asks Prithvi what new drama he's doing. Prithvi informs her that Preeta doesn’t have the original bomb so he needs to delay the pooja until Shambu replaces it with the original one.

They all decide to play truth or dare. While playing truth or dare, Natasha is dared to entertain people so she asks Karan to dance with her. Preeta gets jealous looking at both of them dance. Srishti pulls Preeta near Karan and he falls into her arms. He tells he wanted to know if he will let him fall down or hold him and now he knows.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

