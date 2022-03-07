Kundali Bhagya, 7 March 2022, Written Update: The Judge arrives to the party

In today’s episode, Srishti struggles to put the zip of her blouse and Sameer seeing that goes and helps her. She turns and gets shocked looking at him and asks him what’s he doing here. He tells he was just helping and she tells him there’s no need for that. Nagre tells Prithvi that if Mahesh gets well then he’ll be thrown out of the house and asks him to find a replacement for Mona. Sherlyn agrees with Nagre and leaves. Nagre asks how is he hiding his relationship with Sherlyn from the family. He tells he’s smart.

Natasha compliments Karan and asks him to compliment her back. Preeta comes and Natasha tells her that Karan was complimenting her. Preeta tells her that Karan gave her a kiss in the bedroom and leaves. Karan goes behind her and asks her why’s she jealous. She tells she isn’t jealous but, she just doesn’t like him flirting. Then, Rakhi brings Mahesh downstairs and everyone sings ‘happy birthday’ to him. He hugs Karan and Preeta rejoices. Mahesh asks where’s Preeta and Karan tells he’ll go find her. Prithvi goes near Mahesh but Nagre stops him and tells him to be patient as Mahesh might remember everything after seeing him. The Judge comes and wishes Mahesh a happy birthday and Prithvi gets shocked.

Karan goes to Preeta and thanks her for getting Mahesh out and hugs her. Preeta receives a text from Srishti about The Judge’s presence and she leaves. Sherlyn tells Preeta must’ve called The Judge to declare Mahesh mentally fit. Nagre agrees but Prithvi tells Preeta isn’t dumb as if that happens she’ll lose all her wealth. Preeta comes to talk to The Judge. Nagre asks Prithvi what will he do and he tells he’ll set fire to her plans.

