Kundali Bhagya, 7th April 2022, Written Update: Pardeep plans to intoxicate Preeta

In today’s episode, Pardeep is walking with a tray of thandai when Karan stops him and asks who he is. Pardeep tells him he's his biggest fan. Karan is about to pick glass from his tray when Pardeep stops him and tells him it's specially made for someone. Karan thinks it's for his father. Preeta and Karan are walking when he asks her why his father wants thandai mixed with bhang. Preeta tells him he should ask his father himself. She tries to leave but he tells her it was nice playing holi with her.

Natasha offers a drink to Karan but he tells her he knows its mixed with bhang.

Pardeep brings the glass to Preeta and tells her it's from Karan. Pardeep is happy that he accomplished his mission. Srishti goes to the kitchen and is shocked to find someone unconscious. She throws water at him and he wakes up. He tells her someone is planning something against Preeta. Srishti runs out and tells Preeta she's in danger. Karan wonders who might harm Preeta. She points to Nagre taking off his mustache, and revealing himself. Nagre tells them they came there to steal the papers. He tells them Prithivi sent them and if it doesn't go according to plan, they were ordered to kidnap Preeta.

Kritika gets tensed and goes to call the police but Sherlyn stops her. She tells her calling the police would create a lot of problems for Prithvi. Natasha and Sherlyn bump into Preeta and they end up fighting. Srishti tries to stop them and Preeta gets angry with her. Srishti takes her to the room. She asks Preeta who gave her so much bhang. Preeta exclaims she loves Srishti. Preeta is embarrassed when Srishti brings up the time when Karan kissed her. Sherlyn comes into the room to see if Preeta would ruin her plan. Preeta gets angry and takes a bat from her cupboard.

