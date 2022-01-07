Kundali Bhagya, 7th January 2022, Written Update: Preeta confronts Advocate Nagre

Today's episode begins with Srishti telling Preeta that she will always be there for her. The sisters hug each other, and soon Preeta gets a message from Prithvi asking her to meet in the living room.

In the corridor, Dadi, Kritika, and Natasha feed sweets to Karan for scolding Preeta. Soon, Preeta passes by the hall, and Kritika asks her how she felt knowing that nobody loves her in the Luthra house. Preeta clarifies that she has come back only for money and property, not for anyone's love or sympathy. After Preeta leaves, Dadi and Natasha complain to Karan about Preeta's attitude. Kritika teases Karan that he is fooling everyone. Dadi insists Karan to scold Preeta once more in front of her. Sameer comes to Karan’s rescue as he does not want to yell at his wife and has been lying to everyone. Sameer requests Dadi to watch Karan scold Preeta from afar.

Karan says to Preeta that she is wearing two different earrings. As she checks them, Dadi thinks she is apologizing. Natasha tries to favor Karan, but Preeta asks her to stay away from him. Seeing this, Rakhi and Karan feel happy. Prithvi brings Nagre into the living room and introduces him to Preeta. Karan gets a flashback that Advocate Nagre was the one who made Luthra property papers for Prithvi fooling Mahesh. Simultaneously, Prithvi recalls how he ordered everyone to get out of the Luthra house when Nagre had handed him the property papers. He wanted to keep only Mahesh Luthra at home. Rakhi and Dadi argued to stay with Mahesh despite Karan's disagreement. Nagre said everyone could stay if they followed Prithvi's orders.

Coming back to the present, Nagre introduces himself to Preeta and says that he helped Prithvi to takeover Luthra's property. He requests Preeta and asks her to show the property papers and warns her that if the documents are fake, she will be behind bars for the case of cheating. Preeta brings her documents.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

