Kundali Bhagya, 8 December 2021, Written Update: Preeta learns about Pihu's real mother

In today's episode, Preeta runs from a kidnapper having Pihu in her lap. Preeta comes running to a hospital and says that she needs to see a child specialist. A doctor checks Pihu and asks a nurse to bring medicine. The doctor tells Preeta not to get worried. The doctor tells Preeta that whenever Pihu gets nervous, she faints. Preeta gets worried and asks her how she knows this. The doctor said it was because I knew her mother very well. She died after giving birth to her. Preeta says, her mother’s father sent her to an NGO, and then she adopted her and now she is her mother. He reveals that Pihu’s mother died after giving birth. "I was the one who did the delivery. I get appointed as a doctor for all NGO kids. I tried searching for her a lot, but the management had changed. Her birth certificate was changed," says Preeta as she gets shocked learning that Pihu is not Sonakshi's daughter.

Preeta comes out from the ward and recalls Doctor's words. She goes to the doctor and says, "I will be back in half an hour." She tells the doctor not to let anyone meet her. Preeta thinks that Sonakshi has become a danger to her family. "If she can do this with Pihu, then he can do anything with her family.", she thinks. Preeta takes a taxi to the house and rushes. She called Karan with the driver's phone, but it was not reachable. She then calls Srishti, but she was tied up by kidnappers. She then calls the police and asks them to reach the Luthra mansion as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Rajiv tells Sonakshi that she lied to them and now the police are involved. If he knew, then he wouldn’t have agreed. If she can abuse a child like that, then she can do anything with them. Sonakshi points a gun at him and asks him to shut up. Suddenly a goon comes there and informs them that Karan has arrived.

Karan reaches there and sees Sonakshi. Sonakshi starts overacting and shouts that she wants Pihu back. She thought Pihu will be here but she is not. Karan beats Rajiv and asks him where Pihu is. Rajiv tells Karan that it was Preeta who kidnapped Pihu. Everyone gets shocked hearing this.

