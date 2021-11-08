Kundali Bhagya, 8 November 2021, Written Update: Cops arrest Prithvi for attacking Sameer, Mahesh

In today's episode, Kritika shouts at Prithvi that she always thought that he is innocent but he has broken all her expectation. Prithvi asks her to believe him because his love his true. Kritika says that he has betrayed her trust and family also. Prithvi says that he has changed his behaviour just for her. But Kritika again shouts at him and yells 'Stop your drama'. While she was talking, Prithvi grabs a knife and puts it on her neck. Then Prithvi tells Kritika that he can escape easily but he has to kill her first. Kritika thinks that she has to behave like she trusts him otherwise he will kill her. Kritika hugs Prithvi and says 'I Love You' and also that she trusts him.

Prithvi then tells her that he will take her away from this city where they can live happily. Kritika asks him how he will do this. Prithvi replies that if she loves him then she will not open the gate when he goes to the washroom. Kritika thinks why Prithvi asked her this. When Prithvi goes inside the washroom, Kritika heard her family saying that Prithvi will run away from washroom's window. Then Kritika grabs a notebook and writes on it about Prithvi's plan. She then throws it outside the room. When Prithvi returns there and tells Kritika that he needs a rope then Kritika replies that she doesn't have one. Prithvi grabs a bedsheet and binds it like a rope. He grabs Kritika's hand and climbs down the rope. When he reaches in his car, Preeta was already sitting in there. He gets shocked and thinks that Kritika has betrayed him.

Preeta stops him and all the family members arrive there. When he sees Kritika, he asks her to save him. But Kritika replies that she knows about his plan and that's why she throwed a chit for Preeta bhabhi. Prithvi starts laughing and says that now everyone knows his real face then he will not hide anything. He then attacks Sameer and Mahesh. Everyone starts beating him. But police comes there and arrests him.