Kundali Bhagya, 8th April 2022, Written Update: Sherlyn locks Preeta in a room

In today’s episode, Preeta is about to hit Sherlyn with the bat. She smiles and tells Preeta that she's under the influence of bhaang. She tells Preeta to stop ruining her plan. Preeta slaps her and tells her a lot of woman have indeed come but none of them have been able to stick out as Karan only belongs to her. Sherlyn leaves and locks the door from outside and tells her she will open the door only when Karan and Natasha do things that will force them to get married. Preeta is shocked.

The entire family is under the bhaang influence. Sherlyn and Natasha are taking Karan away. He tells them he doesn't like them and only loves his wife. Karan falls there and even Pardeep and Nagre fall and they create a scene there. Sherlyn tells Natasha to stop them as they might reveal the plan. Karan walks away from there. Karan is walking in the hall, he finds a mirror, puts on music and starts dancing. He hears Preeta's knocks and goes to open the door but ends up sitting on the ground as he is tired. Natasha tells them they are making a mistake. She tells Natasha to go find Karan while she will deal with this. She slaps Nagre and leaves.

Preeta asks Karan to open the door but he tells her he got tired. Preeta starts crying and tells him Sherlyn did bad things to her. Karan tells her to forget everything as Sherlyn is a witch. She cries again saying they might lock her in the room again. He enters the room and locks it from the inside and tells her he will lock it like this first. They lie on the bed, face each other and smile.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 7th April 2022, Written Update: Pardeep plans to intoxicate Preeta