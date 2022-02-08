Kundali Bhagya, 8th February 2022, Written Update: Prithvi challenges Karan for arm-wrestling

In today’s episode, Prithvi challenges Karan for an arm-wrestling match. Karan accepts and Kritika prays for Prithvi to win. The rest cheer for Karan and then he defeats Prithvi. Everyone claps and dances on his win and Karan tells Prithvi that he challenged Karan Luthra, a man who never loses. Karan dances and Prithvi throws the sugarcane to the fire and Sherlyn notices him fuming with anger. Kareena tells it's Sameer’s turn as he only did a ‘truth’ and didn’t do a dare. Sameer asks what’s his dare and she tells him to sing a song.

Sameer tells he’s insecure about his voice and apologizes beforehand for sounding bad. He starts singing and playing the guitar and looks at Srishti. Kareena looks at him and gets furious. Rakhi and Dadi compliment him. Karan tells Preeta to come as it’s her turn. He tells her that he won’t give her the truth but instead will give her a dare. He gives her a dare where both of them need to stare at each other and whoever blinks first loses. Preeta tells she won’t accept this dare. Karan tells this was the simplest and she refused this also, she won’t be able to do the others. Preeta tells she can do it. Karan to bring something and he also tells Preeta can’t do this. Preeta tells Sameer to get it. Rakhi tells they need to show women power.

Sameer brings a rope and tells it's a tug of war. They start the game and Srishti and Janki go and help Preeta. Karan and Natasha side with Karan. Sherlyn asks Mona what is she doing here. Mona shows her an injection and grins. She goes to the room and Mahesh panics looking at her. She injects him and he gets unconscious. Preeta’s ram loses and she falls on Karan and Srishti falls on Sameer.

