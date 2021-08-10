Kundali Bhagya, 9 August 2021, Written Update: Prithvi hides in Sherlyn’s room

This episode begins with Kritika and Shristhi being informed that Prithvi is in Sherlyn’s room by Rajat’s uncle. Meanwhile, Sherlyn is mad at Prithvi and she asks him to take an oath to never touch Kritika. She asks Prithvi to stay in a separate room and not with Kritika. While they were having this argument, Kritika and Shristhi walk in the room and Prithvi immediately ducks in and hides beside the bed. Both of them see Sherlyn and ask her to join them and rest of the family for games being held at the terrace.

Rajat’s uncle goes to Sherlyn’s room and is shocked to find that Prithvi isn’t present there. Prithvi realises that Rajat’s uncle was the reason why Kritika came to Sherlyn’s room.

Meanwhile, at the terrace, all the ladies are ready to start with the games but the guys aren’t ready to show up as they are busy playing carrom. Janki tricks Karan and says that Preeta is missing him which leads him to leave his game with the boys and join his wife and rest of the family at the terrace.

They all play passing the pass with a pillow and Shristhi lays down the rules. Janki is the first person to be eliminated and has to act. After her, Sona’s father gets eliminated and Sona puts him in a tight spot by asking him that is he hiding something from her, to which, he replies that there isn’t anything of such sort but he seems to be affected by the question. Later, Kareena bua , Rakhi, dadi , Sherlyn and Kritika get out of the game.

In the end the pillow lands in Preeta’s hand.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.