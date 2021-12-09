Kundali Bhagya, 9 December 2021, Written Update: Sherlyn blames Preeta for Pihu's kidnapping

In today's episode, Sherlyn comes near Rakhi and tells her that she is happy because now finally Sonakshi has proved that she is the mother of Pihu. Karan announced that he would reward anyone who finds the location of Pihu but no one helped them except Sonakshi whom they all consider to be an outsider.

Sherlyn tells everyone that when Sonakshi got burnt she did not say anything to them because her daughter was in danger even today when they thought that Vinod would be the one to help them. But Sonakshi was the one who found out Pihu's location. Rakhi gets angry and asks Sherlyn to stop comparing Preeta and Sonakshi. Sherlyn asks what says what wrong did she say because Preeta went crying to her room, while Sonakshi found out about Pihu.

Rakhi scolds her and tells her to stop talking. Kareena takes her side and questions why she should stop because whatever she is saying is the truth. Preeta reaches home and asks the guard to pay the driver. At the gate Police stop her, she explains that she was the one who called them. Police tells her that Sameer and Shristi have been admitted to the hospital because they were found unconscious at the factory. Preeta gets worried hearing about them and goes inside the house.

Preeta enters the house and sees that the whole family is waiting for her. She hugs Karan and says Pihu is fine. Karan asks her how she got injured, she replies it's nothing. Dadi questions her where she was. Preeta replies that she went to find Pihu. Sherlyn comes from behind and tells everyone that she is the one who kidnapped Pihu.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

