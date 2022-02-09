Kundali Bhagya, 9 February 2022, Written Update: Preeta wins her dare

In today’s episode, Natasha gives her hand to Preeta and asks her to get up. Preeta refuses and asks her to give her hand to Karan as he needs help and she gets up. Sameer tells that Karan’s team won. Dadi tells its unfair as the competition was only supposed to happen between Karan and Preeta, but there were others also involved. Srishti asks them to play again. Karan and Preeta begin their tug of war. Karan tells her to accept that she’s going to lose. She says not yet.

Prithvi thinks that if Preeta wins this game it will be her last and then he’ll become the owner of the Luthra Industries. Preeta wins the game and everyone claps for her. The doctor comes and Rakhi introduces him to Preeta as Mahesh’s doctor. Prithvi thinks the doctor shouldn’t know that Mahesh’s health is improving. Preeta tells she’ll talk to him in his clinic and spots Sherlyn coming out of the house. Prithvi talks about the coconut bomb to Nagre and Karan tries to listen to them.

Nagre changes the topic and Karan wonders why he’s behaving differently. Shambhu comes and gives the real coconut bomb to Prithvi and he exchanges it with the fake one. Prithvi tells the pandit to start the pooja. Sherlyn gives the thali to Preeta. Karan and Preeta do the pooja, but Prithvi stops them and tells them to do it separately.

