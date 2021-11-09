Kundali Bhagya, 9 November 2021, Written Update: Sherlyn returns home

In today's episode, Karan calls Preeta and asks her to meet her. Karan was standing near the house, Preeta comes there and Karan says, "Finally, you came". Preeta was tensed and seeing her worried, Karan asked her why she is so tensed and also why she left him to meet Sherlyn. Preeta does not open her mouth to speak and remains silent. Karan again questions her if everything is fine. Preeta again remains silent, Karan tells her that it's okay if she does not want to tell him. Preeta looks at him and says, "You are getting too smart." Karan starts laughing and says that he was born smart. Karan asks her for his Diwali gift. And Preeta tells him to wait a bit longer.

The next morning, Preeta comes into the hall and asks Ganesh why there is no breakfast on the table. Ganesh replies that he doesn't know and Preeta asks him to go and check if the breakfast is ready. Kareena comes there and scolds Preeta for not setting up the breakfast. She tells Kareena that the chef got late. Karan comes there and tells the family that he is going for practice. Rakhi comes and taunts Karan for going to the practice. Karan replies that he is going because Rishabh asked him to go. Rishabh comes there and says that he asked Karan to continue his practice. Rakhi asks Rishabh then who will go to do Diwali shopping. Rishabh replies that he will go to buy all the stuff for Diwali. Pihu comes running into the hall and hugs Rishabh saying that she missed him so much.

Preeta goes near the door and stops Ganesh from making rangoli. When she was about to make rangoli she saw Sherlyn at the door and gets worried. She recalls the last conversation with Sherlyn. Where she warned her to come home only when she is ready to forget her bad past. Sherlyn comes there and sees Rishabh and greets him. When she reaches her room, she receives a call, on which she shouts that her baby Prithvi is in jail and she will help him.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 8 November 2021, Written Update: Cops arrest Prithvi for attacking Sameer, Mahesh