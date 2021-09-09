Kundali Bhagya, 9 September 2021, Written Update: Sona tells everyone that Pihu is her daughter

This episode begins with Sona entering the Luthra house and creating trouble in their paradise. Kareena bua and the entire family gets angry at her sight and asked her to immediately leave the house but she did not listen to anyone and went towards Karan.

Karan tells her that he has nothing to do with her and their past after she publicly humiliated him. Then she tried to talk to Preeta and Preeta says that she wished her farewell the previous time and she promised to start a new life in London so how can she come back to the Luthra house and cause trouble.

At that moment Kareena bua started shouting at Sona but she said that her daughter with Karan is alive. This left everyone speechless and Shrishti said that Sona is telling a lie because she told that there was a stillbirth and the baby girl never came into this world.

Sona countered this by saying that this was one of the many lies that his father told and in reality her daughter is alive.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn thinks that this is an amazing twist and who will Karan choose Pihu or Sona’s daughter. Kareena bua steeped in and said that she is telling a lie to enter Karan’s life. She then pushed Sona out of the house but Dadi asked her to stop and tell about the child.

Sona escaped her hand and told that their daughter is none other than Pihu. This shocks everyone but Kareena bua stuck to her assumption and said that there is no truth in her statement.

On the other side, Prithvi couldn’t stop adoring Luthra’s business paper and was interrupted by Sherlyn’s call. Sherlyn tells him that Pihu is a curse for the Luthra house and is the actual daughter of Sona and Karan. She announces that he should come here immediately to see all the drama.

