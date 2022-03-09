Kundali Bhagya, 9th March 2022, Written Update: Prithvi harms Preeta

In today’s episode, Preeta tells Prithvi that she came to this house for her own benefit and not to protect the family as she doesn’t care about them. He asks her if she came to the house to throw hate at him. She tells he has no idea how much she hates him and he asks her to reveal the real reason she came to the house. She tells she came to throw him out of the house and end his chapter. He yells at her that no one can harm him.

Karan searches for Preeta and she tells Prithvi that she print the same old Preeta he knows when her kidnapped her and stripped her from love and happiness. She asks him to think whatever he wants is the reason she’s back as she only wants to get him out of the house for her own benefit. She tells he knows he was the reason behind Mahesh falling ill and threatens to expose him. Sherlyn notices Karan searching for Preeta and recalls Prithvi took her from the party and worries about what to do. Prithvi hurts Preeta and makes her fall unconscious and tells more she won’t be able to do anything at the party. The Judge asks Mahesh how he’s feeling and he replies that he’s very happy since it’s his birthday.

The Judge tells Mahesh isn’t mentally ill and declares him completely healthy. Srishti tells she’ll go call Preeta. Karan finds Prithvi out of the room and questions him what is he doing. Prithvi tells nothing and he leaves. Prithvi tells Sherlyn that he made Preeta trip and fall unconscious and she worries. Later, Srishti goes to find Preeta in the room but someone hits her from behind and she falls unconscious.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 7 March 2022, Written Update: The Judge arrives to the party