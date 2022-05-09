Kundali Bhagya, 9th May 2022, Written Update: Karan’s trial begins

In today’s episode, Sherlyn tells Natasha she must leave the house. Natasha tells that she wants to stay till Karan's case is solved as she is also a family member. Kareena tells her that he cares for only one person. Sherlyn throws her bag outside the door. Natasha feels like someone is following her, she turns around and gets shocked. She takes an auto to Bandra. Sameer tells Srishti and Preeta that they should use Sandesh’s confession to release Karan. Srishti tells them that they should go to Bodhi hotel to hunt for more clues.

Preeta talks to the hotel manager and tells him she wants the CCTV footage. He tells her the room is closed but he did meet someone who looked like Karan. Preeta tells them she has to go to the hotel tomorrow so she’ll be a bit late to the court hearing. Natasha hides and overhears everything. Natasha comes and begs Sherlyn to let her live there for one more day. Sherlyn agrees to it. The lawyer tells Karan that he has found proof that he is innocent. The Luthras come and visit Karan. Srishti tells Prithvi that he will be defeated.

The manager tells Preeta that she met someone who looked like Karan but it was not him. She downloads the video. The judge arrives and takes his position. The lawyers give their starting statements. The judge looks through the evidence and for the first time Karan felt as if he did something wrong when he didn't. Sherlyn wonders where Natasha and Prithvi are.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read:Kundali Bhagya, 3rd May 2022, Written Update: Prithvi’s truth is out