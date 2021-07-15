Kundali Bhagya July 15, 2021, Written Update: Sanjana and Tanu get into a heated argument

In the previous episode, we saw that Preeta refused to expose Prithvi and Sherlyn and instead, decided to focus on Prithvi and Kritika’s marriage. Read on to know what happens in today's episode.

The Luthra house was beautifully decorated for Prithvi and Kritika's wedding. The family begins with the first ceremony that is 'Chura' rasam which was carried out by Mahesh and Rakhi. Meanwhile, Prithvi gets ready for the wedding. There was a sense of pride that Prithvi felt after all the hurdles that he faced and that he was finally able to achieve his target of getting married to Kritika. Suddenly, he receives a message from an anonymous number asking him to not celebrate his success cause the wedding hasn’t taken place yet!

The message makes him lose his cool and he immediately replies assuming that the anonymous number was Mahira's. But, to his surprise, the number turns out to be Shristi’s and she was keen on defaming Prithvi and Sherlyn. While doing so, she was going against Preeta, but she decided to do it anyway.

Sherlyn was satisfied but felt uneasy and insecure as she had an intuition that someone was trying to sabotage her mission. On the other side, Shristi was finding a new way to expose Prithvi and Sherlyn.

The event was about to begin and the guest had started to arrive. Prithvi and Sherlyn’s mother enters the house and indulges in a conversation with Kareena Bua. Later, they go to visit Sherlyn and Prithvi but coincide with each other and get into a heated argument. This argument later turns into a huge fight between Sherlyn and her mother against Prithvi’s mother( Sanjana ) and Prithvi becomes the intermediary. Sherlyn then tells Prithvi to ask her mother to apologize and accept her as her daughter-in-law otherwise she won't let this marriage to take place. Prithvi then urges his mother to apologize to her but she keeps on denying it.

All the shouting and screaming causes Kareena Bua to appear into the scene which leaves the rest of them speechless.

Will Kareena Bua be able to figure out why were they fighting? Stay tuned to know what happens next.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Credits :Pinkvilla

