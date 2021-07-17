  1. Home
Kundali Bhagya July 17, 2021, Written Update: Mahira and Shrishti fail to expose Sherlyn and Prithvi

In the previous episode, we saw Mahira barging into the Luthra house to stop Prithvi and Kritika’s marriage. Read on to know what happens in today's episode.
Mahira says that she will reveal Prithvi’s and Sherlyn's secrets. Before Sherlyn could do anything, Sanjana (Prithvi’s mother) hits her head with a vase. Later, Kareena bua asks Mahira to leave the house but Mahira requests her to listen to the recording so that she can prove everything. Mahira rushes down to the venue where the wedding was taking place and asks everyone to hear the recording.

When everyone agrees to her request, she plays the recording but it ends abruptly and fails to prove anything against Prithvi and Sherlyn. Facing the ire of the whole family, Mahira is asked to leave the house for putting false allegations and trying to stop the marriage.

Shristi asks Dr. Roshni to reveal everything she knows about Sherlyn and Prithvi. After quite a bit of insisting, Dr. Roshni agrees. Meanwhile, right when Prithvi and Kritika were about to get married, Preeta suddenly asks everyone to stop the proceedings and re-think after listening to Mahira’s claim as she cannot bear to watch something so wrong happening in front of her. Right at this moment, Dr. Roshni alongside Shristi arrive at the venue. Dr. Roshni reveals everything about Sherlyn and Prithvi, about their affair and their unborn child. On hearing this, Sherlyn denies everything and accuses Mahira to have paid Dr. Roshni to lie.

Furthermore, Sherlyn secretly shows Dr. Roshni a video. After watching the video, Dr. Roshni retracts her statement against Sherlyn and takes her side, supporting the allegation of Mahira paying her to say all these lies against Sherlyn. Later, it turns out that Sherlyn had blackmailed Dr. Roshni with the video as it had her daughter being held at gunpoint.

After all this, Preeta decides to not take any action and leave this matter for later following which Kritika and Prithvi get married.

Now, let’s see what happens next in the episode of Kundali Bhagya.

'We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform'

