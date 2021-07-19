Kundali Bhagya July 19, 2021, Written Update: Preeta falls unconscious; Is she pregnant?

In the previous episode, we saw Mahira and Shristi try to expose Sherlyn and Prithvi but fail miserably. Henceforth, Preeta decides to not take any action and leaves this matter for later. Read on to know what happens in today's episode.

The episode is set three months later after the marriage. It begins with a sweet-bitter moment between Preeta and Karan. Meanwhile, Kareena Bua tells Sherlyn to go down and decorate the house or do some chores to get appreciation from the Luthra family. On the other side, Rakhi and Mahesh have still not gotten over the grief of losing a grandchild.

Preeta goes down and starts decorating the house for Dadi’s surprise birthday celebration. Subsequently, everyone arrives at the scene and praises Preeta for doing amazing work. Preeta asks Sameer to bring Mahesh down for the celebration. The family traditionally celebrates Dadi’s birthday by doing puja and cutting Ghevar instead of a cake. This leaves Dadi in shock as she used to celebrate her birthday this way in her childhood and this, made her nostalgic. Dadi later thanked Preeta for the party.

The entire Luthra family was all praises for Preeta, something which was unbearable for Sherlyn. Sherlyn tried multiple ways of impressing the family but Preeta was a step ahead of her. Sherlyn was green with envy when she saw everyone praising Preeta.

Later, Preeta was doing household chores when she suddenly fell down and gets unconscious. Seeing her collapse, the family rushes to her help and calls a doctor. When she gains consciousness, she starts vomiting. This leaves Karan worried, but Rakhi and Dadi are of the opinion that she might be pregnant.

This announcement leaves everyone thrilled. On one hand, the Luthra family is on cloud nine, and on the other hand, Sherlyn lost it.

Stay tuned to know what happens in the next episode of Kundali Bhagya.

