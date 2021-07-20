Kundali Bhagya July 20, 2021, Written Update: Luthra family celebrates Preeta’s pregnancy!

In the previous episode, we saw that Preeta suddenly fell down and gets unconscious and when she regains consciousness, she starts vomiting which makes Rakhi and Dadi suspect that she might be pregnant.

The family begins celebrating this news, after all, this was the only news that brought back happiness in the family after Sherlyn’s miscarriage. Rakhi finally had her smile back that went away along with the unborn child. While the family was celebrating, Preeta was tensed because they all were claiming that she was pregnant without getting a test. She asks Karan to first be sure but he says that she is surely pregnant and should focus on the happiness that the news has bought along with it.

Sherlyn was burning from inside after hearing this and couldn’t bear it anymore, hence she calls Prithvi. Prithvi was in Dubai for the last 3 months (right after his marriage) because Kareena bua asked him to do it and it turns out that Sherlyn told her to do so, only so that Prithvi and Kritika couldn’t have an intimate relationship. While Sherlyn was on a call with Prithvi, Kritika also tried to call him to tell the good news, and Prithvi was stuck juggling between his lovers and in the end, offended both of them.

While Sherlyn was telling all this to Prithvi, Rakhi went to visit Preeta’s mother Sarla, and gave her the good news. This news brought tears to her eye and she was on top of the moon. Rakhi gave them sweets and invited them to celebrate Dadi’s Birthday and Preeta’s Pregnancy.

