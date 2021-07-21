Kundali Bhagya, July 21, 2021, Written Update: New chapter in Karan and Preeta's life

The episode begins with Mahesh congratulating Karan and thanking him for giving him so much happiness. Kritika then arrives and informs them that the cake has arrived and enquires about Nani. Rakhi then informs her that Nani has gone to the temple. Karina asks Rakhi if Preeta is with Nani. Karan then informs that she is out for some other work to which Karina tells Karan that he should not send Preeta anywhere alone in this condition.

Soon, Preeta arrives and meets everyone and then rushes to her room. While rushing, she accidentally drops the pregnancy kit and Karina sees it. She then takes away the kit and tells that Dai Maa will confirm the pregnancy as it is their ritual. Preeta is very tensed as she wanted to have a test. Soon, we see that Karan gets another kit for Preeta and tells her to check. As Preeta comes out of the bathroom after taking the test, she doesn't show any reaction. Karan asks her to tell him the result. He checks the kit himself and finds out that Preeta is pregnant.

As the Arora's reach the Luthra house, they ask about Preeta to which Sherlyn taunts her. Janki then gives her a perfect reply to which Sarla interferes and takes her away. Srishti then tells Sherlyn how she fell into her own trap and faced a miscarriage. After knowing that Srishti knows the truth, Sherlyn is left shocked.

As Preeta and Karan reach downstairs, everyone congratulates them. Rakhi tells Sherlyn to get the cake. Everyone takes turns to congratulate Karan and Preeta for their new chapter in life. Meanwhile, when Sherlyn was in the kitchen she gets a call from Prithvi and tells him that she wants revenge from Preeta to which, he tells her to calm down. She is furious and disconnects his call and refuses to listen to him.

We will have to wait to see what evil plan will Sherlyn plan for Preeta.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

