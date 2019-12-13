Kundali Bhagya Preview, December 13, 2019: Preeta to find Shristi, Mahira and Sammy

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan and Rishabh will have a discussion about Kareena Bua. On the the other hand, Preeta gets to see Mahira and Sammy.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan speaks his heart out in front of Preetam and expresses his love for Preeta who eventually broke his heart. Preeta who is disguised as Preetam gets emotional but is unable to say anything to Karan. Meanwhile, Kareena is informed by Mahira’s mother Ramona that Shristi is at their residence. On the other hand, Shristi drags an unconscious Sammy into the same room where she has kept Mahira.

However, Mahira regains her consciousness and starts calling for help. Shristi ties her mouth with the help of a dupatta. She then tells Mahira that she is going to write a letter which says that the latter is not going to marry Karan. Meanwhile, Kareena starts looking for Shristi and Mahira. Karan also starts looking for Preeta. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Rishabh informs Karan about Kareena Bua’s suspicions.

Rishabh tells Karan that if Kareena Bua’s suspicions come true then Preeta might also be present at the Luthra house along with Shristi. Karan gets the shock of his life after hearing what Rishabh has said. Meanwhile, Preeta gets inside the room where Shristi has kept Mahira and Sammy hidden. Preeta is shocked when she sees Mahira tied up and at the same time Sammy lying unconscious nearby. What happens next? Will Mahira be able to recognize Preeta? Will Karan come to know about Preeta’s presence? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

