Kundali Bhagya Preview, December 16, 2019: Preeta to witness Karan & Mahira's engagement?

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, the police will come to arrest Preeta. Moreover, Karan will decide to get engaged to Mahira.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Preeta ties up Mahira’s mouth yet again and then leaves the room. Both Preeta and Shristi are about to leave the Luthra house but are stopped midway by Kareena Bua. Thereafter, she reveals Preeta’s identity in front of everyone. This makes Karan angry and he gets more determined for his engagement with Mahira. On the other hand, Rishabh and Rakhi try to explain everyone that the two girls will never hurt Mahira.

Unfortunately, Mahira escapes and reveals in front of others that she had been kept captive by Preeta and Shristi. Kareena Bua decides to call the police. However, Preeta takes all the blame upon herself and confesses that she had done everything to stop Karan from getting engaged. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it is shown that the police arrive at the Luthra residence probably to arrest Preeta and Shristi.

However, Karan interrupts in between and then walks up to Preeta. He then takes the ring off her finger announcing that he will get engaged to Mahira. He also says that he will get engaged in the presence of Preeta as she had said earlier his engagement did not matter to her. Karan also urges the police for taking Preeta to jail immediately. What happens next? Will Preeta get arrested for real? Will Karan get engaged to Mahira? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

