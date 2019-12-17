Kundali Bhagya Preview, December 17, 2019: Preeta and Shristi to be granted bail?

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta will scold Shristi for her previous actions. Meanwhile, their mother Sarla will arrive at the police station.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Preeta and Shristi are insulted by Kareena Bua who also calls the police to arrest them. Karan also asks Preeta the reason behind trying to stop the engagement. Preeta responds by saying that she did everything to seek revenge. She further adds that she does not care to whom Karan is getting engaged. Preeta says that no other girl will be happy staying with him just like her.

Meanwhile, the police arrive at the Luthra house to arrest Preeta but are stopped by Karan. He takes away the engagement ring from Preeta post which she insists on being arrested by the police. Thereafter she calls Sarla to get help so that she can come out of jail along with Shristi. On the other hand, Karan hesitates and thinks about Preeta when he tries to put the finger on Mahira’s ring. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Rishabh gets angry at Karan.

(ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Preview, December 16, 2019: Preeta to witness Karan & Mahira's engagement?)

He scolds Karan for his hostile behaviour towards Preeta as the latter sits insider his room, upset and disappointed. Rishabh schools Karan for not doing anything when the police came and arrested his wife Preeta. He even questions Karan what kind of a husband he is. Meanwhile, Preeta also scolds Shristi and confronts her for not thinking twice before deciding or doing anything. On the other hand, Sarla reaches the police station and looks quite irked. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More