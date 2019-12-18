Kundali Bhagya Preview, December 18, 2019: Karan to taunt Preeta again?

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan will meet Preeta and taunt her again. She will, however, not tolerate anymore and give it back to him.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan keeps thinking about Preeta but is reminded that she hates him. Post that he puts the ring on Mahira’s finger which makes her jump with joy. However, he is not happy about the engagement at all. Meanwhile, Sarla shows up at the police station where Preeta and Shristi are kept. She argues with the police officer and is finally able to get their bails granted by the same.

On the other hand, Rishabh gets involved in a tiff with Karan over his behaviour with Preeta. However, Karan denies his mistakes and is adamant about his behaviour. Rishabh refuses to support Karan anymore saying that the latter has gone too far by allowing Preeta to be sent to jail. Meanwhile, Sarla is being convinced by Preeta and Shristi that they had done nothing wrong the previous night. Sarla is somehow convinced about the same much to the relief of the two girls.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan and Preeta come face to face again at a store. Karan starts to taunt Preeta saying that she could not stop the engagement from happening. He also ends up showing his engagement ring to Preeta which further upsets her. She, however, congratulates him and then walks away. Post that, Karan holds her hand suddenly as she looks back at him. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

