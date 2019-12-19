Kundali Bhagya Preview, December 19, 2019 : Sarla has a special request for Mahira

Kundali Bhagya Preview: In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan will ask Preeta to speak her heart out. Meanwhile, Sarla will ask Mahira to stop the wedding.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Preeta is invited by one of her neighbours to her wedding. However, she also ends up taunting Preeta saying that the latter has not gone to her in – law’s place despite getting married twice. Thereafter, Shristi and Sarla come to Preeta’s defense. Sarla accepts the wedding invitation of their so – called neighbor and promises to gift Preeta an amazing dress so that she can grab everyone’s attention there.

Meanwhile, Karan gets ready to go for his cricket practice but is stopped midway by Kareena Bua and Mahira who then force him to go shopping. Mahira expresses her desire to spend time with Karan and also says that she wants a dress. Preeta and Karan come face to face with each other at the mall. There he shows her the engagement ring and taunts her for not being able to stop him. Now, let’s talk about the preview of Kundali Bhagya.

In the show’s promo, it has been shown that Sarla gets to meet Mahira at the mall. There she admits in front of Mahira that she is a nobody in front of the latter. Sarla the requests Mahira not to get married to Karan. On the other hand, Karan tells Preeta that he might have stopped the police but on one condition. He says that he would have stopped everything if Preeta admitted about being jealous of Mahira and tried to stop the engagement from happening. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

