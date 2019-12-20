Kundali Bhagya Preview, December 20, 2019: Karan to get an earful from Sarla

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sarla and Karan will come face to face with each other. She will taunt him and give him and earful for hurting Preeta.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Preeta and Karan cross paths at the mall post which she congratulates him for his engagement. Thereafter, she walks away but Karan tries to stop her. He is, however, surrounded by his fans and loses her again. Meanwhile, Mahira meets Sarla at the mall post which the latter asks her not to get married to Karan calling him a bad person. However, she refuses to call off the wedding.

Karan gets to see Preeta again and tries to make her jealous by picking a dress for Mahira and taking her to the changing room. Meanwhile, Preeta’s mother Sarla also chooses a dress for her and sends her to the changing room. However, Karan walks into Preetas’s walking room by mistake. Meanwhile, Mahira informs Kareena Bua about Sarla. On the other hand, Preeta is shocked to see Karan inside her changing room.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Kareena and Sarla get involved in a heated argument with each other. Kareena even taunts Sarla saying that the latter must be searching for some rich guy to get her daughter married again. Sarla responds back by saying that Preeta is a good girl hence there is no scarcity of boys for her. Later on, Sarla gives an earful to Karan and curses him for hurting Preeta. What happens next? Will Karan realize his mistake and bring back Preeta into his life? Stay hooked to know more.

(ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Preview, December 19, 2019 : Sarla has a special request for Mahira)

Credits :Zee TV

Read More