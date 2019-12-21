Kundali Bhagya Preview, December 21, 2019: Karan's wedding to take place at Sarla's marriage hall?

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sarla will give an earful to Karan for hurting Preeta. Post that, he will make a shocking decision.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan enters Preeta’s changing room by mistake. Preeta mistakes him for Sarla and asks him to tie the knot of her outfit. She gets the shock of her life when she sees Karan. However, she does not stop him from tying the knot. Karan then comes closer to Preeta and tries to kiss her but she pushes him away. This makes Karan angrier but Preeta still makes him leave.

He is, however, stopped by Preeta when they get to hear Kareena and Sarla having an argument outside. The situation further worsens when Mahira also barges in and begins scolding Sarla. Sarla too gives them an earful before walking away. In the midst of all this, Karan sneaks out of the changing room. However, he comes face to face with Sarla when the latter is trying to keep back some clothes on place. Both of them are equally shocked after facing each other.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sarla gives an earful to Karan for whatever he did to Preeta. She also curses him saying that he will never be happy in his life. She further states that his family won’t be happy either. Sarla adds that Karan will come to beg her forgive him one day but she will deny to do that. Later on, Karan decides that his marriage will be organized at the Kumkum Bhagya marriage hall which is run by Sarla.

Credits :Zee TV

