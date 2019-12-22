Kundali Bhagya Preview, December 23, 2019: Karan's mehendi function to be held at Sarla's marriage hall?

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan will inform Kareena about his desire to organize his mehendi function at the Kumkum Bhagya marriage hall. Read further to know more.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sarla and Karan come face to face with each other at the mall. She leaves no stone unturned in cursing him thereafter. Sarla says that Karan will never be happy in his life. On the other hand, Mahira accuses Preeta of being after Karan all the time and following him to the mall. However, Preeta clarifies that she has no feelings for Karan and that she doesn’t love him.

Moreover, a major breakdown happens between Kareena Bua and Sarla too regarding the entire matter. Kareena taunts Sarla by saying that the latter must be searching for some rich guy to get Preeta married again. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan plans his mehendi function along with Kareena Bua. He tells her that he wants his mehendi function to be held at the Kumkum Bhagya marriage hall which is owned by Sarla.

Karan further adds that he will put the entire Arora family in such a condition that they will have to behave properly with him at any cost. Will Kareena accept Karan’s proposal about the same? How will Preeta and Sarla react when they get to know about the same? A few episodes back, it was shown that Prithvi was adamant about hurting Preeta as she wants to be with Karan. What will be his next agenda regarding Preeta and Karan? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

