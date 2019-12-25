Kundali Bhagya Preview, December 25, 2019: Sarla to give a befitting reply to the Luthras

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sarla will come to know that the Luthras have organized the wedding at her hall. Thereafter, she will take a shocking decision.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sarla faces turmoil as the person who had booked her wedding hall for the next day has cancelled the booking. Thereafter, she calls up another person who was ready to pay double the amount that the booking can be done. Preeta and Shristi decide to help with the decorations. Meanwhile, Karan and Kareena Bua get happy that the hall has been finally booked with any hassles or suspicions.

Sherlyn gets to know that the marriage ceremony is going to be held at the Kumkum Bhagya Marriage Hall and warns Mahira to be careful there. Karan decides to be with Preeta at the hall. He makes everyone from his family hurriedly leave for the wedding hall. Preeta gets the shock of her life after seeing Karan there. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sarla finally gets to know the truth.

(ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Preview, December 23, 2019: Karan's mehendi function to be held at Sarla's marriage hall?)

Sarla is informed by Kareena that she has signed a contract involving the Luthras where it is mentioned that the wedding will take place at the Kumkum Bhagya Marriage Hall. Kareena further states that if Sarla refuses to serve them at the hall then she will be dragged to the court. Thereafter, Sarla makes a shocking decision. She says that the Luthras can have the marriage hall for the wedding but none of the members from her family will be present there. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More