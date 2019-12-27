Kundali Bhagya Preview, December 27, 2019: Karan has a special demand for Preeta

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan will make a special demand to Preeta. Now, it is yet to be seen whether she accepts the challenge or not.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan reaches Preeta’s residence and then asks her to welcome Mahira inside the house. This makes Janki and Shristi feel that Prithvi is a better person than Karan. On the other hand, Prithvi gets worried as he does not get any call or message from Sherlyn. Thereafter, he tries to call her up in order to pacify her. Sherlyn, however, gets more upset and cuts Prithvi’s call.

This entire thing is noticed by Mahira’s mother Ramona who then realizes that Sherlyn has a boyfriend. However, she ends up giving Sherlyn tips to hide her relationship from others instead of scolding her for the same. Thereafter, both Ramona and Sherlyn advise Kareena Bua to sue Preeta and her family. However, they are stopped by Karan. Meanwhile, when Preeta goes to check on the caterers, she meets Karan there. He then asks her to go and welcome Mahira first.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan and Preeta have a discussion with each other. He asks her whether she is affected about his wedding with Mahira. Preeta replies in the affirmative and says that Karan and Mahira’s wedding does not affect her at all. Preeta also adds that she is very happy and that she will dance with the other people hired to perform at the function. Thereafter, Karan tells her that he will, in fact, make her dance with the other performers. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

