Kundali Bhagya Preview, December 28, 2019: Preeta and Karan to get into an argument

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta and Karan will get involved in another argument. Karan will also claim that Preeta likes him.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Shristi avoids Sherlyn all the time which makes the latter taunt her. Thereafter, Shristi responds back by saying that she is actually avoiding hitting into Sherlyn’s baby bump. She further adds that once Sherlyn’s baby bump is out, everyone will come to know that Preeta was not lying. Meanwhile, Prithvi calls Preeta but it is answered by Janki who then asks him to call her the next day.

Prithvi feels offensive and decides to check on Preeta immediately. On the other hand, Preeta and Rishabh come face to face with each other at the hall post which she gets to know about Karan’s lies and decides to play along. Preeta even does Mahira’s Aarti as instructed by Karan. Later on, she goes and cries inside a room where Karan notices her. He leaves no stone unturned in taunting her but Preeta also gives it back to him.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Preeta and Karan’s argument continues. He says that Preeta does have feelings for him and that she should not hide them from herself. He further states that she gets happy whenever he is near her implying that she likes him. Preeta, however, replies with a stern answer – wrong. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

