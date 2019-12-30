Kundali Bhagya Preview, December 30, 2019: Kareena to warn Preeta about forgetting Karan

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan says that he has moved on in his life but Preeta hasn't. Moreover, Kareena Bua warns her again.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan notices Preeta crying alone inside a room. He asks her the reason for the same post which she says that something went into her eyes. Preeta also gets to see Karan in tears post which she says that she is so happy about his wedding and wants to dance. This irks Karan who then says that he will, in fact, make her dance in front of everyone.

Meanwhile, the Gidda dancers arrive and mistake Preeta for the bride. They make her dance with them post which Karan also joins thereby forcing her to dance with him. Mahira breaks into tears after noticing everything. Sherlyn then advises her to not let go off Karan and stop him from being with Preeta. On the other hand, Karan follows Preeta to the terrace. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan taunts Preeta again.

He tells her that he has moved on in his life. He further states that Preeta is still stuck in her life with the vermillion and the mangalsutra of his name which she is wearing all the time. Later on, Kareena Bua asks Preeta to take off all vermillion and mangalsutra. She also tells Mahira that the one who gets her mehendi done first during the ceremony will automatically become the bride. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

