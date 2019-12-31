Kundali Bhagya Preview, December 31, 2019: Preeta to make Mahira call off the wedding?

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta will get happy about the mehendi falling on her hands. She will also decide to make Mahira call off the wedding.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan forces Preeta to accept she loves him and that he is jealous of Mahira. This makes Preeta say that such things should not affect Karan at all. Both of them are interrupted by Janki who informs them about an ongoing commotion in the hall. Kareena, Mahira and Sherlyn complain about the hall being too hot. They had actually put hot water in the coolers of the hall in order to put allegations about the same.

Preeta, however, finds out a way to deal with the entire situation and calms everyone down. Karan indirectly helps her without revealing his identity. Thereafter, he goes to get the priest. In the meantime, Kareena asks Preeta to stay away from Karan. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan walks while carrying along the thali full of mehendi with him. He also avoids bumping into someone so that the mehendi does not fall down.

However, his hands lose balance after sometime and the thali tilts a little but is saved by Preeta. This leads to the mehendi falling on both Karan and Preeta’s hands. This makes Preeta happy who then conveys the same to Shristi stating that both of them are actually meant to be together. She also decides to make Mahira call off the wedding. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

