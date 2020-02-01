Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 1, 2020: Preeta waits for Karan's arrival

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta will be informed by Shristi and Sarla about the new lawyer. She then says that Karan has promised to get her released.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Rishabh and Sherlyn get involved in a fight over Preeta. He tells her that he will get Preeta released even if he does not get to see what’s there in the video. Rishabh then asks Sherlyn to leave the house. He then gears up to go with Karan and get Preeta released from jail. Karan, however, stops him and asks him to keep an eye on Sherlyn instead.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn prepares to leave the Luthra house which is noticed by Kareena and Rakhi who then try to stop her. She then tells them that Rishabh trusts Preeta more than her even when all the evidence is against the former. Rakhi defends Preeta by saying that the latter can never hurt anybody. Meanwhile, Karan tells Preeta that he will save her at any cost because he cares for her. Now, let’s delve into the details of the show’s preview.

(ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 31, 2020: Sherlyn prepares to leave the Luthra house)

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Shristi asks Preeta not to be worried as they have hired the best lawyer in town for her. However, Preeta informs Sarla that there is no requirement for a lawyer. She then says how Karan came the other day and informed her that he will get her out of the jail and will also prove her innocence. What happens next? Will Sarla pay heed to Preeta’s advice? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More