Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 10, 2020: Mahira gets into trouble

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan waits for Mahira. On the other hand, Mahira is surrounded by goons.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Preeta’s lawyer has had a discussion with Sherlyn about the case. He threatens her that is she does not pay him then he will win the case on purpose. This whole thing is witnessed by Shristi who is on her way to court. Meanwhile, Preeta and Karan’s family come face to face at the court and exchange bitter looks with each other. On the other hand, Preeta also arrives there.

Shristi reaches the court and informs Sarla about the lawyer and that he is deceiving them. When the lawyer comes, Sarla gets angry and slaps him for breaking the promise. Post that, he refuses to fight the case anymore. Thereafter, Karan finds another lawyer to fight for Preeta. On the other hand, Shristi confronts Sherlyn for whatever they she did and then threatens. Now, let’s delve into the details of the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya.

(ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 8, 2020: Preeta in trouble again)

In the promo, it has been shown that Rishabh makes a shocking decision. He reaches home and informs everyone that he is planning to seek divorce. On the other hand, Karan waits eagerly for Mahira to reach the court. Meanwhile, a few goons gather around Mahira when she is inside the auto rickshaw who then try to pull her. Karan gets to see this and thinks of going that side. What happens next? Is Mahira in danger or is it her plan? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More