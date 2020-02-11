Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 11, 2020: Mahira gets kidnapped by goons

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan will inform Preeta about Mahira's condition. Meanwhile, Mahira gets hit by one of the kidnappers when she tries to call up Karan.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sherlyn gets to know that Sarla has refused to hire the lawyer and that her plan has been exposed. She gets angry and slaps him post which she enters the court. Meanwhile, the truck driver also comes to meet Sherlyn. He threatens to speak against her at the court if he she does not give him the money she promised. Preeta gets a new lawyer who isn’t aware about the case.

He is given a time of one hour by the court in order to catch up on everything. Meanwhile, Karan goes to meet Preeta post which he assures her that everything will be sorted soon. Preeta too says that she has full faith on him and that he will get her out soon. She also asks Karan how he convinced Mahira to change her statement at the court. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan and Preeta talk about Mahira.

He tells Preeta that he will have to marry Mahira even if Preeta trusts him again. This particular statement given by Karan upsets Preeta. On the other hand, Sarla gets worried when neither Karan nor Mahira shows up at the court. She wonders whether both of them will make it to the court hearing or not. Meanwhile, Mahira tries to call Karan but her phone is knocked by one of the kidnappers who then slap her. This entire commotion is heard by Karan who feels Mahira might be in danger. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

