Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 12, 2020: Preeta declared guilty by the judge

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that the lawyer presents all evidences against Preeta. Post that, she is declared guilty by the judge.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan informs Preeta about his promise to Mahira that he will marry the latter. He also gets a call from Mahira who informs him that she is on her way to the court. However, Mahira is suddenly captured by a group of goons on her way who then hold her hostage. As she is still on call with Karan, she cries for help. Karan also gets to hear the same.

He then takes leave from Preeta and sets off immediately to save Mahira. He tries to track the location of her phone in order to find her. Meanwhile, Sarla gets worried when she sees that neither Karan nor Mahira have arrived at the court. On the other hand, Mahira makes a call to Sherlyn and informs her that she has faked her own kidnapping in order to avoid reaching the court to take back the case against Preeta.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Mahira’s lawyer presents the evidences in front of the judge and declares that everything points out against Preeta. He also confronts the judge for hesitating in giving the final verdict. Post that, the judge declares that Preeta has been found guilty of trying to harm Mahira. Sherlyn gets happy after hearing the judgement. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

