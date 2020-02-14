Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 14, 2020: Preeta meets with an accident

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta will meet with an accident. On the other hand, Shristi will burst out at Karan.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sherlyn and Sarla come face to face with each other in the midst of all the chaos. She then tries to instigate Sarla saying that Karan had never intended to save Preeta. Sherly further says that Karan has actually taken Mahira for a romantic date instead of coming there to help Preeta. This makes Sarla angry who then goes and slaps Karan when she sees him hugging Mahira.

Karan is then taken away from there from is family members. He also tries helplessly to stop the police from taking away Preeta but to no avail. In the midst of all this, Mahira hugs him again and says that she wanted to help Preeta but could not do so. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Preeta is taken into custody by the police post which they take her in a jeep.

However, the jeep hits a big rock midway because of which it loses balance and meets with an accident. Everyone present inside the vehicle including Preeta and the other police officials lie unconscious because of being hit badly. On the other hand, Karan faces the wrath of Shristi who then accuses him of never wanting to help Preeta. He then tries to convince Shristi and tells her that he will do anything to save Preeta. What happens next? Will Sarla and Shristi trust Karan again? Will he be able to save Preeta? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

